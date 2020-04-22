Nick Cannon Will Only Stop Talking About Eminem if the Rapper Shuts Up

Nick Cannon says he is not ready to end the feud with Eminem if the rapper won’t stop talking about him.

The show host made this known during an interview with Billboard, in which he explained that he’ll never fire the first shot at Eminem but his clip is full in case he has to shoot back.

“You gotta remember, I was defending myself once again. He keeps bringing it up for decades. I’m one of those cats that matches energy. I don’t do it—I overdo it,” Cannon said.

He continued, “Even in high school, I was a little guy, but if you made fun of me, I was gonna make fun of you, your momma, and that’s the same energy of Wild ‘N Out. It was a month of social commentary, but if you’ve ever heard me speak on this matter, I always give that dude his props as an icon in hip-hop. I think he knows better now. If he keeps talking about me, I’m gonna keep talking back.”

