Nick Cannon to Host Wendy William Show During Her Absence

American rapper, actor and TV host, Nick Cannon, will temporarily host the “The Wendy Williams Show,” while Wendy is away recuperating.

This was announced on the on the official TV show’s Instagram account, saying Cannon will fill in while Williams recovers from a fractured shoulder.

The post, accompanied by a photo of a shirtless Cannon on an episode of Williams’ show, reads:

“Friend to the show and host of Fox’s The Masked Singer and MTV’s Wild n’ Out, @nickcannon will be guest hosting The Wendy Williams Show on Monday, February 4th, Tuesday, February 5th & Wednesday, February 6th.

“The new hour-long episodes will include Wendy’s staple Hot Topics segment, “Ask Wendy,” celebrity interviews and more.”

Wendy had previously announced that she’s suffering from Graves’ Disease, an auto-immune thyroid disorder.

A statement on the shows IG page also explained why Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.

“A Note from The Hunter Family,” the statement read.

“As Wendy Williams Hunter previously shared, she fractured her shoulder and has been on the mend. Over the past few days, Wendy has experienced complications regarding her Graves’ Disease that will require treatment. Wendy will be under the strict supervision of her physicians, and as part of her care, there will be significant time spent in the hospital.

“Despite her strong desire to return, she is taking a necessary, extended break from her show to focus on her personal and physical well-being.

Wendy thanks everyone in advance for their well-wishes and for respecting her and The Hunter Family’s privacy during this time.

“Statement from Debmar-Mercury

For over ten years, Wendy has been a vital part of the Debmar-Mercury family. We wholeheartedly support Wendy in this decision to take the time she needs and we will welcome her back with open arms the moment she is ready.

“The Wendy Williams Show will air repeat episodes the week of January 21st and will produce original episodes with a variety of hosts starting the week of January 28th.”