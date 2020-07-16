Nick Cannon to Continue as Host of ‘The Masker Singer Despite Being Kicked off ViacomCBS

Despite the termination of Nick Cannon’s working relationship with ViacomCBS, Fox reveals that the comedian will continue his job as host of its hit show the Masked Singer.

In a statement released by Fox, the network stated that Cannon was remorseful following his apology for the anti-semitic remarks he made on his podcast and Youtube series, Cannon’s Class.

“When we were made aware of Nick Cannon’s interview with Richard Griffin on YouTube, we immediately began a dialogue with Nick. “He is clear and remorseful that his words were wrong and lacked both understanding and context, and inadvertently promoted hate. This was important for us to observe. Nick has sincerely apologized and quickly taken steps to educate himself and make amends. On that basis and given a belief that this moment calls for dialogue, we will move forward with Nick and help him advance this important conversation, broadly. Fox condemns all forms of hate directed toward any community and we will combat bigotry of any kind”, the statement read in part.

Nick Cannon had earlier issued an apology via hisChis Facebook page where he also called outhout ViacomCBS alleging dead silence when he tried reaching its chair, Shari Redstone.

The father of three requested an apology and rights to his billion dollar franchise- Wild ‘n’ Out on the termination of his working relationship with the media powerhouse.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

