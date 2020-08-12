Nick Cannon to Allegedly Sue Viacom for $1.5B

Nick Cannon is reportedly gearing up to sue former employer, Viacom to the tune of $1.5 billion, the value of his hit show, ‘Wild ‘n’ Out’.

The comedian who has been the face of the show since inception is taking legal steps to get it back following Viacom’s termination of his employment.

Reps for Nick in a statement revealed that the show belongs to the 39-year-old father of three and he deserves and has earned everything it is worth.

It is just that simple, ‘Wild’N Out belongs to Nick!”.

“The show was created by Nick Cannon with his idea and original thought. Wild’N Out has brought billions of dollars in revenue to Viacom since 2015. And Nick deserves and has earned everything it is worth”, the exclusive statement to TSR read.

“From the platforms he provides for other entertainers, the jobs he creates for black youth, the time he gives to mentoring incarcerated men and women, to the money he gives back and puts into communities, homelessness, and people less fortunate. He is constantly evolving both spiritually and mentally, as well as, taking action in learning, education and bridging the gap within the Jewish and African American communities, so that it will allow us to build relationships, work together and learn from each other in order to move forward in equality.”

According to inside information, Nick Cannon plans to invest the money from the lawsuit in education in underserved communities, creating psychological programs, youth organizations, and developing inner city communities.

“If Viacom believes in growth, equality, education, then Viacom will do what is right and pay Nick what they owe, and giving him his $1.5 brand.”

Recall that ViacomCBS severed all ties with Nick Cannon following anti-semitic statements he made on his podcast. The statements were perceived as controversial in many quarters leading to an online outrage.

