Nick Cannon Shares Cryptic Post After Alleging the Black Community Turned on Him Following His Apology

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Nick Cannon is suffering severe backlash not only for his anti-semitic remarks but for also apologising for them.

The comedian and show host whose contract with ViacomCBS got terminated earlier in the week, shared a rather concerning post after alleging that the black community turned on him.

In his tweets, Nick Cannon shared that he hurt an entire community which pained him to his core and just when he thought it couldn’t get worse, his own community turned on him, calling him a sellout for apologising.

Following on the heels of the above tweet, Cannon who revealed that he was stepping away from his radio show to commit to enlightenment and education wrote;

“You’ll can have this planet, I’m out!”

We hope the father of three is okay and surrounded by love and professionals who can help him navigate this difficult time.

