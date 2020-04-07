Nick Cannon Set to Debut Daytime Talk Show This Fall

Nick Cannon is about to have his own daytime talk show.

Per THR, the eponymous show from Lionsgate’s Debmar-Mercury had previously been picked up by Fox-owned stations, and now it has brought additional station groups on board and is cleared in more than 90 percent of the country, including all top 20 markets.

Nick Cannon is set to premiere Sept. 21, making it the first new syndicated show to secure a debut date for the 2020-21 season.

Speaking about this, Debmar-Mercury heads Ira Bernstein and Mort Marcus said Monday in a statement:

“Clearances are climbing because our great station partners are hungry for a rising, versatile and dynamic talent like Nick. His light-hearted style quickly wins over viewers and gives them a much-needed escape from the world. We’ve been asked why we skipped doing test shows and explained there was no need. It’s obvious to anyone who watched Nick guest host for Wendy Williams last year how much he loves daytime talk and, based on the reaction of fans, how much they love him.”

Cannon added: