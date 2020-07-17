Nick Cannon is Stepping Away from Radio Show to Commit to Reflection and Education Following Anti-semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon has announced that he is stepping away from his radio show- Nick Cannon Mornings, on Power 106 FM, following the after effect of his anti-semitic remarks.

The comedian and actor took to Twitter to reveal that he would be taking time off to commit himself deeper to thorough reflection and education.

The former Wild ‘n Out show host noted that the time away will be dedicated to establishing an action plan towards real and impactful change aimed at bringing people together.

The Masked Singer host expressed his gratitude to everyone who has reached out to enlighten him in the wake of the viral event.

Morning radio family. I have decided to take some time away from my radio show so I can commit myself to deeper, more thorough reflection and education. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

I will use this time to establish an action plan towards real, impactful change and advocacy aimed at bringing people together. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

I continue to express my gratitude to the Rabbis, community leaders and institutions who have reached out to me to help enlighten me. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Their input and friendship will help me as I further commit myself to more profound learning and towards strengthening the bond between the Black and Jewish cultures every day going forward. — Nick Cannon (@NickCannon) July 16, 2020

Nick Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS following an episode of his podcast going viral where he had made some anti-semitic remarks. Nick apologised to the Jewish community via a Facebook post, however it didn’t restore his relationship with the media giant whom he called out.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

