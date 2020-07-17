Nick Cannon is Stepping Away from Radio Show to Commit to Reflection and Education Following Anti-semitic Remarks

Tofunmi OluwashinaCelebrityNo Comment on Nick Cannon is Stepping Away from Radio Show to Commit to Reflection and Education Following Anti-semitic Remarks

Nick Cannon has announced that he is stepping away from his radio show- Nick Cannon Mornings, on Power 106 FM, following the after effect of his anti-semitic remarks.

The comedian and actor took to Twitter to reveal that he would be taking time off to commit himself deeper to thorough reflection and education.

The former Wild ‘n Out show host noted that the time away will be dedicated to establishing an action plan towards real and impactful change aimed at bringing people together.

The Masked Singer host expressed his gratitude to everyone who has reached out to enlighten him in the wake of the viral event.

Nick Cannon was fired by ViacomCBS following an episode of his podcast going viral where he had made some anti-semitic remarks. Nick apologised to the Jewish community via a Facebook post, however it didn’t restore his relationship with the media giant whom he called out.

, ,

Related Posts

Tory Lanez Accused of Being Megan Thee Stallion’s Alleged Shooter

July 17, 2020

Worship Concert to Hold in Honour of Ibidun Ighodalo’s 40th Birthday

July 17, 2020

Quavo and Saweetie are the Cover Stars of GQ’s August Issue

July 17, 2020

About Tofunmi Oluwashina

View all posts by Tofunmi Oluwashina →

Leave a Reply