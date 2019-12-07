Nick Cannon Drags Eminem Over His Diss on Fat Joe’s “Lord Above”

Recently, Eminem revisited his beef with Nick Cannon and Mariah Carey on the track “Lord Above,” off Fat Joe’s new album, Family Ties.

In the track, Em took aim at Cannon with a verse that names him directly. “I know me and Mariah didn’t end on a high note/But that other dude’s whipped, that pussy got him neutered/Tried to tell him this chick’s a nut job before he got his jewels clipped,” Eminem rapped on the song. “Almost got my caboose kicked, fool, quit, you not gon’ do shit/I let her chop my balls off, too ’fore I lost to you, Nick.”

Which is why Nick has now responded to on his Power 107 FM show, Nick Cannon Mornings.

“We should change his name from Eminem to, like, Perocet. What’s the pill that old people take? We gon’ call him Cialis,” Cannon said of the 47-year-old rapper while dressed as Santa. “Bring your walker, get out your wheelchair Eminem, and pop whatever you wanna pop. Should I respond back to this? It’s not worthy of a response.”

He then made fun of Em’s delivery. “He’s a legend, though,” Cannon’s co-host interjected. “No he’s not,” he replied.

Listen to him below: