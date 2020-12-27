Nick Cannon and Girlfriend Brittany Bell Welcome Second Child Together

Congratulations to Nick Cannon and his girlfriend, Brittany Bell!

The couple have welcomed their second child together–a baby daughter. And announcing the news on Instagram, the former Miss Arizona USA said: “The best gift ever we have been surprised with… A GIRL!!!!!” Bell captioned a holiday-themed slideshow of family photos. “Powerful Queen Cannon came this week perfect timing for Christmas.”

“So much more to share,” Bell added in the caption. “All I can say is that Nick was my rock through the most intense yet empowering natural water birth. It was nothing but POWERFUL Merry Christmas!!!! THANK YOU GOD.”

Cannon and Bell also share their 3-year-old son, Golden.

See their beautiful family below:

