Nick Cannon Addresses Viacom Exit, Wants ‘Wild ‘N Out’ Ownership

Nick Cannon has spoken up after his firing from his long-running comedy improv show Wild ‘N Out.

This come after he made anti-Semitic comments on his podcast and YouTube show, Cannon’s Class, which triggered heated reactions on social media and prompted his Wild ‘N Out’s parent company, ViacomCBS, to kick him out.

“We are deeply troubled that Nick has failed to acknowledge or apologize for perpetuating anti-Semitism, and we are terminating our relationship with him,” the company said in a statement.

Well, Cannon has responded to the firing via a post on Facebook, saying, “I must apologize to my Jewish Brothers and Sisters for putting them in such a painful position, which was never my intention, but I know this whole situation has hurt many people and together we will make it right.”

Cannon added that he tried to reach out to ViacomCBS Chair Shari Redstone to apologise — an assertion that a ViacomCBS spokesperson called “absolutely untrue.”

Now, he has demanded full ownership of the Wild ‘N Out brand he helped create. “Based on trust and empty promises, my ownership was swindled away from me,” he wrote on Facebook. “For Viacom to be so deceptive is no surprise; they have been mistreating and robbing our community for years, underpaying talent on their biggest brands like Love & Hip Hop, all of BET programming and of course, Wild ‘N Out.”

See his full post below:

