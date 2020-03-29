Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala Warns African Nations: ‘Don’t Congregate!’

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala has taken to her social media to speak to African nations and people, noting the gradual spread of the coronavirus which may be difficult to handle if the disease is not quickly contained.

“#COVID19 Africa’s window for containment is narrowing! As of March 28, there are 4,106 cases in 46 countries with 124 deaths,” she wrote.

She continued, “Still too many reports and videos of people gathering in churches, mosques and markets. Spread the word! Don’t congregate. Save lives!”

And this comes hours after the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) tweeted that there are confirmed 97 cases of the virus in Nigeria.

