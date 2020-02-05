Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala to Receive Another Prestigious Harvard Title

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala continues to wax stronger in the world of finance and politics.

On Monday, the Harvard Kennedy School Dean, Douglas Elmendorf, announced that the first female Minister of Finance in Nigeria will be named the next Angelopoulos Global Public Leader.

He said:

Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala will bring to the Kennedy School a wealth of practical experience and insights into the development challenges and achievements in Africa and across the developing world. As the longest-serving finance minister in Nigeria and a leader at the World Bank for more than two decades, she engineered successful new approaches to fostering sustained and inclusive growth in developing countries. She will enrich our campus conversation on the public policy choices needed for effective governance that serves societies.

Celebrating this news, Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala took to her Twitter to write:

Excited to be named the Harvard University Kennedy School 2020 Angelopoulos Fellow. Honoured to follow in the footsteps of presidents Santos, Halonen, Calderon and former UNSG Ban Ki-Moon.

See her tweet below:

Excited to be named the Harvard University Kennedy School 2020 Angelopoulos Fellow. Honored to follow in the footsteps of Presidents Santos, Halonen, Calderon and Former UNSG Ban Ki Moonhttps://t.co/8uf2CHxyAC — Ngozi Okonjo-Iweala (@NOIweala) February 4, 2020