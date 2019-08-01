Ngozi Nwosu Celebrates 56th Birthday With Stunning New Photos

Happy birthday to Ngozi Nwosu!

The Nollywood legend has taken to her Instagram to share new stunning photos of herself in celebrations of her 56th birthday.

“Happy Birthday to ME, the most happiest woman on earth. Please say a prayer for yourself today ‘cos my wish is for God to alleviate you of whatever it is that thus beset you. I love you all,” said the actress who helped shape the Nollywood industry with her iconic roles.

Check out her photos below:

