Ngige fumes over N48bn theft at NSITF

The Minister of Labour, Employment and Productivity, Sen. Chris Ngige, on Tuesday accused the suspended Managing Director of the Nigeria Social Insurance Trust Funds (NSITF), Mr Adebayo Somefun, and the former board of stealing N48 billion.

Ngige made the disturbing allegations before the House of Representatives ad hoc committee on “the arbitrary breach of presidential directives on the suspension of top management and executive committee members of the NSITF and other government agencies by ministers”.

According to the former Anambra State governor, the suspended MD and other members of the executive committee of the agency siphoned the money without payment of salaries, allowances and other emoluments of the staff of the NSITF.

He noted that there was a preliminary investigative report by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) that the sum of N48 billion had been stolen from the coffers of the agency and investigations showed that the suspended officials were guilty, Telegraph writes.

He said: “The EFCC when they gave me their report discovered that there were unbridled sleaze of N48 billion stolen through illegal contracts.

“As I speak with you, a past chairman of the NSITF has forfeited N46 million to the Federal Government. This is the situation I inherited. I requested that the EFCC should give me an update.”

