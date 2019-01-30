NFL Cancels Maroon 5’s Super Bowl Press Conference Amid Backlash

Maroon 5 will no longer be answering questions from the press before they mount the big stage during the Super Bowl LIII halftime show on Sunday.

The NFL announced last night that the band will not hold the event’s annual press conference this year, saying that they instead have replaced it with a “cross-platform rollout of behind-the-scenes footage and content from each of our halftime performers.”

And though their explanation seems flowery, everyone already knows that this conference was canceled because of the backlash the band had received since accepting to perform at the event.

It is worthy to note that trouble started following the league’s treatment of Colin Kaepernick. Rihanna reportedly turned down doing the show in solidarity with Kaepernick, and stop acts like Jay-Z, Nick Cannon and Meek Mill even asked Travis Scott to pull out of the event. But he remained headstrong.

Now, the league has canceled the press conference, and they also did a cosmetic thing by making a $500,000 donation with Maroon 5 and Interscope Records to Big Brothers Big Sisters of America, which came just two weeks after they made a similar donation of $500,000 with Scott to Dream Corps.

See their statement below: