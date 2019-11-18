NFF to table new contract for Rohr January

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) says it will start discussing with Super Eagles’ Coach, Gernot Rohr on a new contract before his current deal ends next year.

NFF president, Amaju Pinnick said at the weekend that the federation was satisfied by the Franco-German coach’s ability to assemble a formidable team, noting, however, that Rohr’s neglect of home-based players will be addressed when the parties meet.

Pinnick also added that Rohr’s salaries up to October have been paid by the sponsor, saying that there was no dispute between the NFF and the Eagles manager.

“The NFF would start discussing with Rohr on the renewal of his contract by January, if he agrees with the clauses, terms and conditions in his contract, the federation will give him a new contract before his current deal expires next year.

“We will talk about his refusal to pick home-based players because the domestic players need to play for his national team to gain recognition. That way, he can be seen by good foreign clubs.

“This does not mean that we will impose any player on the coach. If the coach finds any player worthy to play for the Super Eagles in the NPFL, he should use the player.

“The federation has never imposed any player on Rohr since he took charge of the Super Eagles. I want to also bring to clarification that Rohr’s salary has been paid till date, the only money that will be paid soon to the team is the AFCON Bronze medal bonus,” he said.

Rohr last week led the Eagles to consecutive wins over Benin and Lesotho in the qualification for the 2021 Africa Cup of Nations.

His young, dynamic Eagles have got many tipping the side for great success in the coming years.