NFF moves to snatch Saka from England

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) are looking to lure Bukayo Saka to snub England and play for the Super Eagles.

Saka has had a brilliant campaign at Arsenal and recently penned a new long-term contract at the club.

The 18-year-old, who made his Gunners first-team debut under former head coach Unai Emery, has reportedly caught the attention of England manager Gareth Southgate.

Saka has represented England at youth level but is still undecided on the country he will play for at the senior level.

According to the Daily Mail, the NFF are prepared to offer Saka an invitation to play for the Super Eagles ahead of England.

This however comes months after Amaju Pinnick, NFF President, said the country wouldn’t beg Saka to don the green jersey.

The skilful winger currently plays England U- 19 side and is in line for promotion to the U-21s

The NFF have been successful in getting English players born to Nigerian parents to switch their allegiance to play for Super Eagles with Alex Iwobi, Ola Aina, and Victor Moses having chosen to represent the three-time African champions.

It remains to be seen if Saka would be charmed.

