NFF board votes for NPFL season to be completed, endorses Rohr

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has voted for the NPFL and other leagues in the country to run their full courses once government gives the go ahead for sports to return.

At its Executive Committee meeting which held by video conference last Thursday, the NFF Board mandated its Football Committee to liaise with the heads of the various Leagues (Nigeria Professional Football League; Nigeria National League; Nigeria Women Football League and; Nigeria Nation-wide League One) and other important stakeholders on the return of the domestic football season.

“This however is subject to announcement by the Federal Government on resumption of football and other sporting activities in the country,” stressed the communique issued at the end of the board meeting.

The Board acknowledged the advice of world football-governing body, FIFA on how the $500,000 relief fund sent to the NFF, among other FIFA monies available to the NFF, should be spent.

During the League Management Company’s online conference with NPFL clubs and other major stakeholders penultimate week, the league organizers had listed four options before them on how to end the season if the pandemic persists.

One of the options was to complete the fixtures as soon as government finds the situation conducive for sports to return.

The Executive Committee also mandated the General Secretary of the federation, Dr Mohammed Sanusi, to liaise with the Super Eagles’ Technical Adviser, Mr. Gernot Rohr with a view to concluding all matters around Mr. Rohr’s new contract within the next one week.

The German coach had indicated his willingness to continue on the job despite the new conditions attached by the NFF, including living in the country and monitoring the local league.