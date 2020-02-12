NFF appoints Yobo as Super Eagles assistant coach

The Nigeria Football Federation (NFF) has appointed former Super Eagles captain Joseph Yobo as assistant coach of the team.

Yobo comes in to replace Imama Amapakabo in the technical crew of the three-time African champions.

Yobo, who played for the Flying Eagles during the FIFA World Youth Championship in 1999, won his first cap for the senior team in an Africa Cup of Nations qualifying match away to Zambia in Chingola in April 2001.

He played in three FIFA World Cup finals in 2002, 2010 and 2014, and also featured in six Africa Cup of Nations finals in 2002, 2004, 2006, 2008, 2010 and 2013, capping it with leading the Super Eagles to their third continental title in South Africa in 2013.

Born Joseph Michael Yobo on September 6, 1980, the centre-back played club football in Belgium, Spain and England, having started out with Michellin-Harcourt in Rivers State in 1996.

He played a total of 100 matches for Nigeria at senior level.

