Neymar sends love to Ronaldo after positive COVID-19 test

Brazilian football superstar, Neymar has sent a message to Cristiano Ronaldo after it emerged yesterday that he tested positive for coronavirus.

The Portuguese Football Federation, PFF, announced that the 35-year-old is currently in isolation and would miss Wednesday’s Nations League game against Sweden.

The PFF however claimed Ronaldo is not showing any symptom of the virus as he stays in quarantine.

Reacting to the news, Neymar tweeted:

“All my respect for you PHENOMENON.”

Meanwhile, Neymar’s incredible performance in Brazil’s 4-2 win over Peru has been hailed by Brazil head coach, Tite, who said that the 28-year-old attacker will continue to improve with age.

“Each historical moment of the national team, each generation, has its own value,” Tite said.

“It has Ronaldo, an extraordinary phenomenon. There were Rivaldo, Romario, Bebeto. Each had their times. It’s unfair to make comparisons between them.

“What I can say is that Neymar has this unpredictability. He is a bow and arrow.

“He is the player for the assist and the finish too, and he gets better and better and with an increasing degree of maturity.”

