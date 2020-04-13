Neymar’s mom, 52, dating 22-year-old pro-gamer

Neymar’s mother has grabbed some headlines for herself after details of her love life emerged.

Nadine Goncalves, the mother of 28-year-old Paris Saint-Germain and Brazil star Neymar, is apparently in love with a much younger man.

Goncalves shared a pic of the happy couple on Instagram and Neymar appears to given the relationship his seal of approval.

Neymar’s mum is reportedly dating a professional gamer named Tiago Ramos, who at 22 is six years younger than the Brazilian football star.

She posted an affectionate photo of herself and Ramos embracing with the caption: “The inexplicable cannot be explained, you live it,” followed by a love heart emoji.

Neymar responded to the post with his own message of support for his mother, apparently not fazed by the significant age gap between the pair.

“Be happy mum, love you,” Neymar commented on her Instagram post with a love heart emoji.

Neymar’s parents split in 2016 after being married for 25 years.

Coincidentally, his mum’s new love interest also happens to be somewhat of a super fan of the football star.

Ramos has revealed that he wrote to his idol in 2017, saying: “Neymar you are fantastic, I don’t know how to explain the emotion of being a fan of a guy like you, I see you playing and I’m very motivated, one day I hope to read this message with you, be your brother, and play together.

“I know that one day I will meet you, because I am a dreamy boy where I do not give up on my goals!”

That dream has since become a reality with Ramos posting a number of snaps with Neymar on Instagram, including one of the pair posing together in January.

Wow! Life’s simple, really…