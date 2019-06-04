Neymar’s Father Defends Him Amid Rape Scandal

Neymar Sr. has said that he prefers internet crime to rape amidst controversies that his footballer son allegedly raped a woman in a Paris hotel.

The Paris Saint-Germain player posted a video on Instagram in the early hours of Sunday morning, in an attempt to publicly defend himself against allegations made in a report filed to police in Sao Paulo on Friday, May 31 that accused Neymar of rape.

His decision to share private pictures of the unnamed woman without permission has caused police to launch an investigation into the forward in Brazil, where it’s alleged Neymar could have broken laws that forbid such an act in the South American country.

Meanwhile, the video the player posted has been taken down by Instagram.

“We didn’t have a choice [to post the content of the video]

“I prefer an internet crime to rape. It was Instagram that took the video down. By Instagram rules, it was normal.

“He censored the images, the name [of the woman]. He needed to defend himself quickly.

“It’s better to be truthful and show what happened. We knew about the blackmail but did not [expect] her to go to the police,” Neymar’s father told Band, a Brazilian TV channel, on Monday.

Neymar Sr. also revealed further details about the encounter in Paris on May 15, which involved the woman being flown into Paris to stay at a hotel to meet his son.

“The resentment she had was that Neymar didn’t give her the importance she expected and went to train that day [on May 16].

“She wanted him there no matter what. When he went there on the second day, he saw her mobile phone and realised she was recording.

“We knew that it would be important to release the video [on Instagram],” he said.

Neymar’s father went on to allege that the woman “wanted to assault [his son]”.

He continued:

“He went to the bed, tried to calm her… Neymar himself was calm, left the hotel and gave her the ticket to fly back to Brazil.

“When we realised that we would go public with this as an extortion, we spoke to our lawyers and received these people to understand what they wanted,” Neymar Sr added, with pictures shown in the TV interview of the alleged lawyer arriving for the meeting.

“When they informed us that they wanted money we refused them. I was reached by a lawyer that said it was [the woman’s] representative.”