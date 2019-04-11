Neymar Visits Pele after Surgery

Brazilian superstar Neymar spent time with compatriot Pele in hospital after his emergency surgery.

The PSG star shared a picture on his Instagram page with the 78-year-old legend and both men seemed in high spirits.

The three-time World Cup winner arrived back in his homeland on Tuesday after being hospitalised in Paris with a urinary tract infection.

In Neymar’s snap, Pele was lying in a hospital bed and clasped hands with the young forward, who simply wrote ‘king’ as a caption.

Pele was in Paris when he fell ill and was taken in for emergency surgery due to a severe urinary infection.

He was treated in the American Hospital of Paris after an event with Kylian Mbappe, and has now flown back to Brazil and was mobbed upon arrival.

Fans, carers and media representatives surrounded him at Guarulhos International Airport near Sao Paulo as he was whisked away in a waiting car.

Pele has suffered a number of health issues in recent years, arriving for the World Cup draw last year in a wheelchair and suffering with numerous problems with his hips and knees.

“I suffered from a severe urinary infection that demanded medical and surgical assistance as an emergency,” the three-time World Cup winner explained.

Neymar and Pele are among the best Brazilian talents the world has ever seen and have a close relationship.

Pele clearly appreciated the visit from his young protege and pledged to return to work as soon as possible.

Neymar is presently out of action after picking up an injury in January.