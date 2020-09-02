Neymar tests positive for Coronavirus

Neymar is one of three Paris-Saint-Germain players to test positive for coronavirus (COVID-19).

Reports in French media claims the Brazil superstar is asymptomatic and “feels very good”.

The reigning French champions have not confirmed the identity of the three players that turned in a positive test.

French sports newspaper L’Equipe are reporting that the trio were returning from holidays in Ibiza, Spain, and will now quarantine for seven days in line with health protocols.

A post on the French club’s Twitter account read: “Three @PSG_English players are confirmed positive after a Sars CoV2 test and have undergone the appropriate health protocols.

“All players and staff will continue to be tested over the next few days.”

PSG were due to face Lens in their French 2020/21 top flight opener just six days after their 1-0 loss to Bayern in the Champions League final, but the game will now be played after the international break, giving them 12 days to prepare for the beginning of the campaign.

Their delayed Ligue 1 season is scheduled to begin on September 10 away at Lens.

