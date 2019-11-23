Neymar returns as PSG extend Lead

Brazil superstar Neymar made his latest comeback from injury for Paris Saint-Germain on Friday as first-half goals by Mauro Icardi and Angel Di Maria saw the Ligue 1 leaders ease to a 2-0 win over Lille at the Parc des Princes.

The in-form Icardi opened the scoring from close range in the 17th minute with his 10th goal in PSG’s last nine games, and Di Maria doubled their lead just after the half-hour mark.

Despite not being near their best, Thomas Tuchel’s side were too strong for the team who finished runners-up behind them last season.

After just 14 games, PSG are 11 points clear of second-placed Marseille, who play on Sunday.

Neymar had not played for his club since October 5, having suffered a hamstring injury playing for Brazil against Nigeria a week later.

It was just the latest spell on the sidelines for the world’s most expensive player, who has featured in barely half of PSG’s matches since signing from Barcelona in 2017.

On just his sixth appearance of the campaign, Neymar lasted 65 minutes before being replaced by Kylian Mbappe, who had been struggling with illness in recent days.

“I didn’t expect too much from him because he has been out for six weeks. He lacked precision and his usual sense of timing but that is how it is,” said Tuchel of Neymar.

The Brazilian only produced brief glimpses of his class and headed straight to the dressing room after being taken off, with some supporters jeering the 27-year-old as he departed.