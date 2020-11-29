Neymar reaches milestone but PSG held

Neymar scored his 50th league goal for Paris Saint-Germain but the Ligue 1 leaders were held 2-2 by Bordeaux on Saturday.

The world’s most expensive player scored a penalty to cancel out an early Timothee Pembele own goal and become the quickest to reach 50 league goals in a PSG shirt, eclipsing Zlatan Ibrahimovic.

Moise Kean then put PSG in front only for Yacine Adli to fire in a superb second-half equaliser for mid-table Bordeaux, who deserved their draw.

It is a setback for the reigning French champions, a week after they lost 3-2 at Monaco, and nearest challengers Lille can move level on points at the top of the table with victory at Saint-Etienne on Sunday.

PSG were again missing key players, as has often been the case this season, with goalkeeper Keylor Navas and captain Marquinhos among those absent from the starting line-up at an empty Parc des Princes.

Signed for 222 million euros ($264m) in August 2017, Neymar has needed just 58 matches to score a half-century of goals in Ligue 1, fewer than any other player. Ibrahimovic required 59 games to get to the milestone.

Ahead of kickoff, PSG honoured the late Diego Maradona with a minute’s silence and a banner at one end of the empty Parc des Princes which read, in Spanish, ‘Goodbye number 10! Rest in Peace!’.

