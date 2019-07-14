Neymar Raises Fresh Barca Speculation with Social Media Post

Neymar posted a video featuring himself in a Barcelona shirt on social media on Saturday, raising more speculation that the Paris St Germain forward might return to his former club.

He joined PSG from Barcelona on a five-year deal for a world-record transfer fee of 222 million euros ($250.17 million) in 2017, but there has been recent talk of him returning to the Spanish club.

The 27-year-old prompted more speculation with a brief Instagram video, showing a black-and-white image of himself in a shirt with the badge of Barcelona and a quote from the Bible, which was widely reproduced on news websites.

The post led to much speculation about his intended message, with French newspaper L’Equipe saying: “Everyone will see in this ambiguous message a hidden announcement by the PSG striker of his return to his old club.”

But his public relations company, in a statement carried on Brazilian websites, said, “After these events he will show up normally on July 15 as PSG had been informed weeks ago.”

Neymar’s video also contained a Biblical passage in Portuguese, from the Book of Isaiah, that was apparently aimed at his critics.

It began: “No weapon formed against you shall prosper, and every tongue which rises against you in judgment you shall condemn.”

Reigning Spanish champions Barca are reportedly willing to offer players plus cash to secure the return of the Brazilian.

But PSG have made clear they would only sell their prized asset for the right offer.