Neymar Out for 10 Weeks, to Miss Man United Clash

Neymar will miss both legs of Paris Saint-Germain’s upcoming Champions League last-16 tie against Manchester United after the French club confirmed on Tuesday that the world’s most expensive player would be out for 10 weeks with a metatarsal injury.

According to PSG, Neymar, 26, will not undergo an operation as he has agreed on “a conservative treatment” that could see him return in time for the Champions League quarter-finals in April should they qualify.

“After detailed analysis by specialists, a consensus was reached of conservative treatment of Neymar’s injury to the fifth right metatarsal,” the French champions said.

“Informed of this recommendation, Paris Saint-Germain’s Brazilian international striker agreed with this protocol. As a result, Neymar is expected to return to the field within 10 weeks.”

Neymar suffered the injury in PSG’s French Cup win against Strasbourg last week, and his coach Thomas Tuchel had already all but ruled the 222-million-euro forward out of the first leg against United at Old Trafford on February 12.

The second leg of that tie is scheduled for March 6, and the timeline announced by the club means he could just make it back in time for a quarter-final first leg, due to be played on April 9 and 10.

“Paris Saint-Germain sends its strongest support and encouragement to Neymar Jr. to overcome this injury, with the courage and determination that the player has always shown,” the club added.

There are also concerns back in Brazil about the superstar forward with the country set to host the Copa America in June and July.