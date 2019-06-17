Neymar on the Spot as PSG Chief Blasts Club’s ‘Celebrity Behaviour’

Paris Saint-Germain president Nasser Al-Khelaifi warned Neymar and his other highly-paid stars on Sunday to either shape-up or ship-out, claiming “celebrity behaviour” at the French champions will no longer be tolerated.

“The players will have to assume their responsibilities even more than before,” Al-Khelaïfi told France Football in an interview to be published on Tuesday.

“It must be completely different, they will have to do more, work more. They are not here to please themselves and if they do not agree, the doors are open. I do not want to have celebrity behaviour anymore.

“I have realised that changes were essential, otherwise we’re going nowhere.”

Although he wasn’t named, there seems little doubt that Brazilian star Neymar was the chief target of Al-Khelaifi’s salvo.

The 27-year-old Neymar was questioned by Brazilian police for five hours on Thursday over allegations he raped a woman he met through social media in a Paris hotel last month – charges he has denied.

Injured and forced to watch from the stands as PSG were knocked out of the Champions League by Manchester United in March, Neymar aimed obscene language at the match officials on Instagram.

“It’s a disgrace. They get four guys who don’t understand football to watch a slow motion replay in front of the TV,” he wrote.

Neymar was handed a three-match suspension by Uefa for those insults which rule him out of PSG’s opening fixtures in next season’s European campaign.

Neymar then scored in PSG’s French Cup final defeat by Rennes but hits a supporter as he collects his runners-up medal at the Stade de France.

He is given a further two-game ban while the Brazilian press brand him a “coward” and a “rebellious teenager”.

Al-Khelaifi’s outburst comes just days after former PSG sporting director Leonardo returned to the club in the same position replacing Antero Henrique.

While PSG won the French Ligue 1 title for a sixth time in seven seasons, Thomas Tuchel’s men failed to reach the later stages of the Champions League losing to Manchester United in the last 16.

It’s the third straight time they have been eliminated from Europe’s elite competition at the last 16 stage.