Neymar in the Stands as PSG Down Rennes to Win French Super Cup

Substitute Angel Di María scored the winner with a spectacular free-kick and Kylian Mbappé was also on target as Paris Saint-Germain recovered from a goal down to beat Rennes 2-1 and lift the French Super Cup in Shenzhen on Saturday.

Adrien Hunou had given the French Cup winners the lead despite PSG’s dominance in the first half and Thomas Tuchel’s side eventually earned the victory their superiority deserved thanks to the second-half goals from Mbappé and Di María.

PSG’s seventh successive Super Cup win is a record – eclipsing the six won by Lyon from 2002-07 – and means they will start the defence of their Ligue 1 title in high spirits despite doubts over the future of Neymar.

The 27-year-old Brazil forward, who has been heavily linked with a return to Barcelona, was watching the match from the stands of the Shenzhen Universiade Sports Centre stadium, and was reluctant to celebrate the victory with teammates.

He however received one of the victory medals.