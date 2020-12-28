Neymar in hot water after throwing underground bash with 500 guests

Paris Saint-Germain superstar Neymar Jr. is back in the new after organising a massive weekend party for 500 guests.

The party was hit with heavy criticism, especially considering the fact that Brazil is one of the hardest-hit countries during the coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

According to a report by Spanish publication Marca, the shindig started on Friday, and was held at a mansion in Mangaratiba, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

Furthermore, the 500-strong guestlist was prohibited from taking their mobile phones with them. As a result, there isn’t any information about what really took place and if the reports are true about the massive guestlist. There is also no available information if any COVID-19 testing took place beforehand, or if social distancing measures were observed.

The reports state that Neymar booked a band to entertain his guests and that the mansion has an underground disco “with noise cancellation technology.”

It remains to be seen if the Brazilian government will investigate and take action.

The 28-year-old forward is still recovering from an ankle injury that has taken him out of competitive action for several weeks. Fans are eager to see him recover in time for PSG’s Champions League clash against his former club, FC Barcelona.

If he recovers in time, Neymar will be reunited on the pitch with Lionel Messi – as both have an opportunity to be reunited with the same shirt next season.

FC Barcelona may attempt to re-sign Neymar from PSG, or Lionel Messi may be convinced to leave Barcelona to join the Brazilian in Paris.

