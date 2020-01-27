Neymar dedicates PSG goal to late Kobe Bryant

emmanuelSportsNo Comment on Neymar dedicates PSG goal to late Kobe Bryant

Neymar dedicated his second goal in Paris Saint-Germain’s 2-0 win at Lille on Sunday to basketball legend Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday in a helicopter crash.

The Brazilian forward slotted home the 52nd-minute penalty that put PSG two goals up in the French Ligue 1 clash and went over to the television cameras by the side of the Stade Pierre Mauro pitch to make the number 24 with his fingers in honour of Bryant’s shirt number.

“It’s deeply saddening for the world of sport and for all of us,” said Neymar to Canal+ after the win, which put PSG 10 points clear at the top of the league.

“Not just for basketball fans, but for everything he did for sport.”

Bryant, who had been nominated for the NBA Hall of Fame in December, was confirmed dead at 41 years old on Sunday after a helicopter crashed and burst into flames in foggy conditions in suburban Los Angeles, leaving five people dead.

Los Angeles County Sheriff’s officials said there were no survivors from the morning crash on a rugged hillside in Calabasas, west of LA.

Following his passing, tributes have poured in from across sports and pop culture, with many celebrating the extraordinary life and career of the Black Mamba.

,

Related Posts

Napoli stun Juventus on Sarri’s return

January 27, 2020

Australian Open: Federer wary of Sandgren ahead of possible Djokovic showdown

January 27, 2020

LeBron James moves past Kobe Bryant on NBA all-time scoring list

January 26, 2020

About emmanuel

View all posts by emmanuel →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *