‘Neymar can Leave’ – PSG Declares

Paris Saint-Germain sporting director Leonardo says the club is prepared to let Neymar go this summer if the right offer comes in.

The Brazilian forward has been strongly linked with a return to Barcelona and didn’t turn up for the start of pre-season at PSG on Monday.

After revealing that PSG had been in “superficial” talks with Barcelona over Neymar, Leonardo seemed to admit that the player had asked to leave when asked the question.

“It’s clear for everyone,” Leonardo said. “In football, you say one thing and then another thing the day after. It’s incredible, but that’s how it is.

“We’ve spoken with his representatives. Their position is clear but there’s only one thing that is certain for now: he has a three-year contract with us and, as we’ve not received any offers for him, we can’t discuss anything.

“Neymar can leave PSG if the right offer comes in,” Leonardo said in his first interview since returning to the club.

“But now we don’t know if anyone wants to buy him or at what price. All this can’t happen in a day, this I’m sure of.”

After being asked what price PSG would demand for Neymar, Leonardo grew tired of talking about the Brazilian.

“You have to talk and negotiate, that’s all. No more questions about Neymar please,” Leonardo said.

He however indicated that Barcelona would need to pay the money, not just rely on Neymar’s wishes to return home.

“This transfer changes lots of things whether it happens or not,” Leonardo went on.

“Then, with a matter of this dimension it’s not a question of sentiment. It’s a question of money.”