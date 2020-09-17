Neymar banned for 2 matches

Paris St-Germain forward Neymar has been banned for two games after being sent off in the weekend’s classic against Marseille – but French football authorities will investigate his accusation of racial abuse.

Neymar, 28, was among five players sent off in Sunday’s bad-tempered Ligue 1 match after he hit Marseille defender Alvaro Gonzalez.

The Brazil international later accused his opponent of racism on social media and urged the authorities to use VAR to investigate. Gonzalez has denied the claim.

The other four players sent off have also received bans – with PSG defender Layvin Kurzawa suspended for six matches.

His team-mate Leandro Paredes has been banned for two games – while for Marseille, Jordan Amavi has received a three-match suspension and Dario Benedetto must sit out one game.

Meanwhile, PSG said they will “strongly support” their player, while Marseille released a statement saying: “Alvaro Gonzalez is not racist; he demonstrated it to us by his daily behaviour since joining the club, as his team-mates have already testified.”

Angel di Maria, Neymar’s PSG team-mate, will also be summoned to the LFP’s disciplinary commission meeting on 23 September following claims he spat at Marseille’s Gonzalez.

