‘Next time Vote for God’ – Shehu Sani mocks Buhari over comments on insecurity

Senator Shehu Sani has taken a swipe at the President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd) over his comments on the country’s insecurity.

Buhari, via his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, on Tuesday, said that only God can effectively “supervise” the border Nigeria shares with the Republic of Niger.

The comment has drawn criticism from Nigerians across board including political opponents such as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and a host of rights activists.

However, Sani who represented Kaduna Central from June 2015 – June 2019 reacted to the statement in his own unique way – with humour and audacity.

Taking to his verified Twitter handle on Wednesday, the charismatic former lawmaker said: “first they said only God can end banditry and insurgency, and now they said only God can protect our borders. Fellow countrymen, next time Vote for God.”

