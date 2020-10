President Buhari’s daughter, Hanan Buhari who recently got married to her sweetheart Turad, shared photos on social media.

The photographer and newlywed took to her Instagram page to tease fans with loved up pictures of herself and her husband.

The pictures which were a total of three, had two of the three set in black and white while the remaining one in living colours.

Hanan Buhari tagged the beautiful pictures ‘The Hamads”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook