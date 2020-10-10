Newly single Offset is Changing Up His Looks

Tofunmi Oluwashina

Since Offset in back in the dating pool following separation from his wife, Cardi B, he has decided to change up his look.

The Migos rapper took to his Instagram page to pose a question to fans about what direction he should be headed with his hair.

Offset who has long black dreads with brown lowlights, threw out a number of hair colour suggestions for fans to choose from in finally helping him decide his new look.

What color should I dye my hair?

We can’t wait to see what he finally agreed on and how the newly single Offset would look.

