Newly-elected US Lawmaker dies from Covid aged 41

Luke Letlow, a recently elected US lawmaker has died from Covid-19 – the first member of the US Congress to die from the disease.

The Republican lawmaker, 41, had been elected as Representative for Louisiana’s 5th district and was due to be sworn in on Sunday.

He announced on 18 December that he had tested positive for coronavirus and was admitted to hospital soon afterwards.

Louisiana Governor John Bel Edwards ordered flags to be flown at half-mast on the day of Letlow’s funeral.

“It is with heavy hearts that @FirstLadyOfLA and I offer our condolences to Congressman-elect Luke Letlow’s family on his passing after a battle with Covid-19,” Mr Edwards tweeted.

“I am heartbroken that he will not be able to serve our people as a US Representative, but I am even more devastated for his loving family.”

Letlow is survived by his wife, Julia Barnhill Letlow, and their two young children.

A family statement said funeral arrangements will be announced later.

