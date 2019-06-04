Newly Discovered $267m Abacha Loot Seized by British Court

Money laundered by late dictator, Sani Abacha has been seized from a bank in Jersey, Channels Islands by a British court.

The money worth £211m ($267m)was put into accounts held in Jersey by Doraville Properties Corporation, a British Virgin Island company.

Abacha was a Nigerian army officer and de facto president between 1993 until his death in 1998.

During this period, he laundered money through the United States to the Channels Island.

The money will be held by the government until authorities in Jersey, the US and Nigeria come to an agreement on how it should be distributed.

Metro UK reports that, Attorney General Robert MacRae said: ‘In restraining the funds at the request of the United States of America, through whose banking system the funds were laundered prior to arriving here, and in achieving the payment of the bulk of the funds into the Civil Asset Recovery Fund, Jersey has once again demonstrated its commitment to tackling international financial crime and money laundering.’

Abacha, who passed away in mysterious circumstances in 1998, reportedly stole about $2.2bn from Nigeria’s treasury through the central bank.

Successive governments have tried to recover his looted funds stashed in banks in Switzerland, USA, Britain and the Cayman Islands.