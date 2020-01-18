Newcastle stun Chelsea 1-0

Isaac Hayden’s injury-time header earned Newcastle a smash-and-grab 1-0 victory against Chelsea at St James’ Park.

Frank Lampard’s side, off the back of successive wins, had missed numerous opportunities to claim all three points before Hayden’s stoppage-time intervention.

The victory takes injury-ravaged Newcastle up to 29 points, level with 11th-placed Everton who drew 1-1 with West Ham United earlier in the day.

Chelsea meanwhile remain fourth on 39 points, five points ahead of Manchester United who travel to take on runaway leaders Liverpool on Sunday.