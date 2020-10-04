Newborn baby found in gutter in Anambra

The Anambra State Police Public Relations Officer, Haruna Mohammed has confirmed that a newborn baby was discovered in a gutter by an unknown person.

In a statement issued on Sunday, Mohammed said the baby was picked up by a good Samaritan after an early morning downpour at Abuja Estate near the Government House in Awka.

“On Saturday at about 8.25 am, a Good Samaritan resident at Abuja Estate behind NSCDC office Awka reported at B Division Police Station Awka that on the same date at about 7.30 am, a day-old baby boy was wrapped up in a cloth and abandoned inside a gutter at the same area by an unknown person,” he said.

“All efforts made to trace the mother of the baby proved abortive. The scene was visited by police operatives attached to JWC and the baby who is in good health condition was rescued and handed over to Time to Fort Care specialist medical centre Awka for safekeeping.”

According to Mohammed, the Ministry of Social Welfare children and women Affairs had been contacted and the baby would be handed over to them for proper care.

The PPRO said efforts were ongoing to trace the mother of the baby to unravel the circumstances surrounding the incident.

