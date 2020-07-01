New York’s Attorney General Awards Harvey Weinstein’s Accusers Over $18M in Compensation

The Weinstein company is set to cough up over $18m in compensation for women who have accused Harvey Weinstein of sexual misconduct.

The New York Attorney General’s office announced this in a statement on Tuesday, June 30.

The disgraced movie mogul, 68, though denied all allegations, is currently serving out a 23-years sentence at Wende Correctional Facility, a maximum-security prison in Alden, New York. He is also facing several charges in Los Angeles, including forcible rape, sexual penetration by use of force, and sexual battery.

Harvey Weinstein was convicted of committing a criminal sex act in the first degree and rape in the third degree in New York after numerous women came forward to accuse the movie magnate of rape, sexual abuse, etc., which birthed the #MeToo movement .

“Harvey Weinstein and The Weinstein Company failed their female employees. After all the harassment, threats, and discrimination, their victims are finally receiving some justice,” New York Attorney General Letitia James said.

Under the plan which stems from a 2018 civil rights lawsuit filed by the New York Attorney General’s office against Weinstein, Robert Weinstein, and the Weinstein companies at large, a $18,875,000 victims’ compensation fund will be created and distributed among “women who experienced a hostile work environment, sexual harassment, and gender-based discrimination while working at The Weinstein Company, as well as sexual abuse by Harvey Weinstein”.

The women will also be released from confidentiality, non-disclosure, or non-disparagement agreements with The Weinstein Company or any of the former representatives of the company related to any sexual misconduct by Weinstein.

However, Douglas H. Wigdor and Kevin Mintzer, the attorneys for several of Harvey Weinstein’s alleged victims, disagreed with the settlement and consider it deeply ‘unfair’ because Weinsten is yet to accept responsibility for his actions.

In a statement to CNN, the lawyers said,

“The proposed settlement is a complete sellout of the Weinstein survivors and we are surprised that the Attorney General could somehow boast about a proposal that fails on so many different levels.

“We are completely astounded that the Attorney General is taking a victory lap for this unfair and inequitable proposal, and on behalf of our clients, we will be vigorously objecting in court,” they noted.

