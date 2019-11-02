New York-Based Designer Zac Posen Closing Fashion Label

New York-based fashion designer Zac Posen is closing his eponymous brand, THR is reporting.

Per the outlet, the fashion label’s owners, House of Z and Z Spoke, announced Friday that the company will cease business operations of the Zac Posen fashion line, which launched in 2001.

Posen’s board decided to shutter “following a comprehensive strategic and financial review of the businesses and pursuit of a going-concern sale process,” according to a press release. “The Board of Managers is disappointed with this outcome, but can no longer continue operations, and believe an orderly disposition at this stage is the best course of action.”

“I want to express my appreciation to our extraordinary team and for all those who have stood by me and the brand,” Posen said in a statement, citing retail struggles as a cause. “We are disappointed that these efforts have not been successful and deeply saddened that the journey of nearly 20 years has come to an end.”

See Posen’s full statement below.

I want to express my appreciation to our extraordinary team and for all those who have stood by me and the brand. I owe a great deal of gratitude for their unwavering support for and dedication to the Company. The management team at the Company worked extremely hard to navigate the increasingly challenging fashion and retail landscape, consistently evaluating strategic options to strengthen our financial profile and fuel potential growth. We are disappointed that these efforts have not been successful and deeply saddened that the journey of nearly 20 years has come to an end. I am grateful to the team who lent their incomparable talent and commitment along the way. I remain incredibly proud of what we created and hopeful for the future.