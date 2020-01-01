New Year: 77 suspects nabbed in Enugu

Enugu State Police Command has arrested 77 suspects for conspiracy, robbery, unlawful possession of firearms, kidnapping and other crimes.

The state Commissioner of Police, Ahmad Abdurrahman, who addressed reporters, said 16 arms, 122 ammunition of different calibres, six vehicles, among others, were recovered from the suspects.

He noted that the arrests were carried out in various divisions and formations, such as Awkunanaw, Uwani, Ogui, Agbani, Independent Layout, Central Police Station, Nsukka Urban, SARS, among others.

Abdurrahman said success in the fight against crime was possible through intelligence information, collaboration with sister agencies, effective partnership and cooperation with the public, as well as the loyalty and dedication of officers and men.

He thanked Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the assistance and logistics to the command, saying “the vehicles and other infrastructure have helped us to improve in our patrols and response time to distress calls.”