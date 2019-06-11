New Video: Stunning Visuals for Zoro’s ‘Iheanacho’

As much as there is beauty around us, we should make a conscious effort to appreciate and celebrate it. Zoro‘s latest single ‘Iheanacho‘ is a great example of how.

In ‘Iheanacho‘, the indigenous rapper celebrates the woman he loves, listing all her exceptional qualities set to an interesting fusion of Afrobeats and highlife. With the video, director Kunailester emphasizes the celebration of beauty with a diverse cast of models.

According to Zoro: “I really wanted to show that every woman is beautiful in her own way, and talk about how each woman has their own strengths which are exactly what someone is looking for.”

Video was shot on location in London, UK.

Watch it below:

