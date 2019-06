Nigeria’s Afro hip-hop star, Olamide Adedeji, has dropped the visuals for his recently released single, ‘Oil and Gas’.

The video has the unmistakeable blend of Afrobeat and the singer’s personal style of street hop.

The visuals for ‘Oil and Gas’ is also coming a few weeks after the YBNL head honcho released ‘Spirit,’ produced by Pheelz, and his 2019 banger ‘Woske,’ produced by Killertunes.

Watch the spanking new video below: