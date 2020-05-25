New Telegraph editor, Waheed Bakare, is dead

A Saturday Editor of the New Telegraph newspaper, Waheed Bakare, is dead.

Mr Bakare reportedly died on Sunday evening after a brief illness.

Bakare was appointed New Telegraph’s Saturday editor in 2015.

He joined the defunct The Comet newspaper in 2000 and moved to The Punch in 2001, where he was head of Punch Metro (2011), news editor of Sunday Punch (2013) and feature editor of Sunday Punch. (2013).

A 1997 graduate of English Language, University of Ilorin, he obtained a Master of Art in English Language from the University of Lagos in 2014.

The Muslim Media Practitioners of Nigeria (MMPN) mourned his death in a statement late Sunday by its national president, Abdur-Rahman Balogun.

The group described the deceased as “a thoroughbred journalist”, “humble and wonderful personality” and a devoted Muslim.

According to the statement, the deceased recently took part in the financial contribution of Covid-19 palliatives by a coalition of 55 Muslim groups in which MMPN is a member.

He will be buried today according to Islamic rites.

