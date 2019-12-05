New Taylor Swift Documentary ‘Miss Americana’ to Debut at Sundance 2020

ukamakaCelebrityNo Comment on New Taylor Swift Documentary ‘Miss Americana’ to Debut at Sundance 2020

EW is reporting that Miss Americana, a new documentary about Taylor Swift, will premiere at Sundance 2020.

The documentary is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Lana Wilson and the film is described as a “raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

It’s set to show on the first day of the festival, January 23.

And this comes one months after Swift said in a statement that the documentary is about her career, and she claimed that her ex-label boss Scott Borchetta and music manager Scooter Braun were blocking the use of her back catalog in the film.

According to Variety, a source has confirmed her music has been cleared to use in the documentary.

Related Posts

#BBNaija Tacha Becomes First Pepper Dem Housemate to Hit 1M Instagram Followers

December 5, 2019

Gabrielle Union Meets With NBC Over ‘America’s Got Talent’ Exit

December 5, 2019

Billie Eilish Lands $25m for Apple TV+ Documentary

December 5, 2019

About ukamaka

View all posts by ukamaka →

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *