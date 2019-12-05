New Taylor Swift Documentary ‘Miss Americana’ to Debut at Sundance 2020

EW is reporting that Miss Americana, a new documentary about Taylor Swift, will premiere at Sundance 2020.

The documentary is directed by Emmy Award-winning filmmaker Lana Wilson and the film is described as a “raw and emotionally revealing look at one of the most iconic artists of our time during a transformational period in her life as she learns to embrace her role not only as a songwriter and performer, but as a woman harnessing the full power of her voice.”

It’s set to show on the first day of the festival, January 23.

And this comes one months after Swift said in a statement that the documentary is about her career, and she claimed that her ex-label boss Scott Borchetta and music manager Scooter Braun were blocking the use of her back catalog in the film.

According to Variety, a source has confirmed her music has been cleared to use in the documentary.