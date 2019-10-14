New Single Alert: Poundz – Opp Thot

Disturbing London‘s recent signee Poundz drops his debut single ‘Opp Thot.’

The video was shot by SP Visuals (RussCadetDeno), and amassed over a million YouTube views in three days since its release last Thursday, whilst also being championed by the likes of AitchDeno and ZieZie to name a few.

Breaking down the meaning, Poundz refers to an Opp Thot as an ‘enemy of process with negative energy,’ not only bringing a welcomed slice of positivity but also broadening his sonics whilst keeping the hard-hitting, rapid-fire flow that he’s known for. This record gears up to be a monumental moment in the rise of Poundz.

