New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan, Swears in Senators-elect of the 9th Assembly

New Senate President, Ahmed Lawan has sworn-in the Senators-elect of the 9th Assembly as the legislative business gets underway.

This comes hours after Lawan defeated Ali Ndume by a landslide to emerge the new Senate President.

The Yobe State lawmaker will be assisted by Senator Ovie Omo-Agege, who emerged the Deputy Senate President after flooring Ike Ekweremadu of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The Senate President asked the Clark of the National Assembly, Mohammed Sani-Omolori, to administer the Oath of Office on the Senators-elect.

107 senators-elect were sworn-in at exactly 2:13pm as they took the Oath of Office to officially open the ninth assembly.

